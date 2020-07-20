CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Position Increased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $63.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244,448. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

