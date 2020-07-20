Davis R M Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in AON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in AON by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AON by 355.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AON by 11.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.90. 1,136,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.18. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

