Davis R M Inc. Grows Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of WEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,098,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,493,000 after purchasing an additional 154,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in WEX by 14.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WEX by 42.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in WEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.49. 247,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. WEX Inc has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.