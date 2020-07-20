Davis R M Inc. Has $28.15 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,396 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,712,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $189.22. 209,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

