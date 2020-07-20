Davis R M Inc. Has $47.56 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $47,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 78.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,929,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.23. 474,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,543. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average is $360.66. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $416.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

