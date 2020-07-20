Davis R M Inc. Has $56.67 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of American Water Works worth $56,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $139.71. 695,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $142.84.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

