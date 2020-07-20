Davis R M Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.56. The company had a trading volume of 385,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $192.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,500 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

