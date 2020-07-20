Davis R M Inc. Sells 10,137 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.09% of ANSYS worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $7,340,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $309.11. 279,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.47. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.81 and a twelve month high of $309.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.18.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

