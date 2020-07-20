EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded EDENRED S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDENRED S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised EDENRED S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get EDENRED S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,968. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDENRED S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.