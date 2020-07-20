Elite Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.