Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $55,683,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,365,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 117,250 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 438,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,128,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,383,967. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

