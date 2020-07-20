Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 545 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.42. 5,034,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,935,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.