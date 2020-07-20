Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,404,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $278,793,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,604,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

