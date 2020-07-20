Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,444,000 after purchasing an additional 391,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,405,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858,549. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

