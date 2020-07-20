Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.77. 1,174,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,170. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.