Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,841,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

FNF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

