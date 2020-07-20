Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortive by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

NYSE FTV traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

