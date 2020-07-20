Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,303 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. 3,881,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,024. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

