Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 175,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.98. 2,485,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

