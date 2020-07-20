Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 30,919 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,919 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,256,000 after buying an additional 661,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,008,000 after buying an additional 908,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 85.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after buying an additional 5,543,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,498,000 after buying an additional 1,009,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

AES traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. 5,592,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

