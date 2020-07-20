Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 7,316 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.80. 1,176,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,405. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.08.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

