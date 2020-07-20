Freestate Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,484 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,701,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

