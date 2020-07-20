Geneva Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth $118,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,675. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

