Geneva Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $69,616,601. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.42 on Monday, reaching $502.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.74.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

