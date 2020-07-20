Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 625,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.70. 846,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,659. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $155.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $797,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

