Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 5,450 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 3.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.04. 1,806,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.05. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

