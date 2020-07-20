Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. 682,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,689. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.18.

