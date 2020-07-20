Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,107 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 711.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

KWEB stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.75. 2,678,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,493. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18.

