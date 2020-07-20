Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 2.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. 8,830,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,802,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

