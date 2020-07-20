Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 887.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UN shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of UN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

