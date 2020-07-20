Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 14,747 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $131,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after acquiring an additional 435,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Rentals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 343,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in United Rentals by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 321,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in United Rentals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after purchasing an additional 294,885 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 517,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,045. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

