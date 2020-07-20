Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $197.56 million and $10.63 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.01850249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00080294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,774,556,432 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

