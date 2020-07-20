Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $31,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,655,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,690. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

