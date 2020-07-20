Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Ball makes up 0.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 461,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,090 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ball by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.76. 3,644,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

