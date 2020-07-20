Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 512,850 Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $538,868,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after buying an additional 7,688,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,661,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.