Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,694.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,609,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

