Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,906,000. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 4.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $81,608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

