Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 722.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,862. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

