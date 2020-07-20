Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Omnicell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 406.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

OMCL traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,885. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

