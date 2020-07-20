Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 949,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 279,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,124. The stock has a market cap of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28.
Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.
In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
