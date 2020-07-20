Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 949,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 279,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,124. The stock has a market cap of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

In related news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

