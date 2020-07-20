Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $292,000 in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. 367,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $30.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

