Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Korn Ferry comprises approximately 1.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

