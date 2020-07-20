Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $4.61 Million in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. Cedar Fair comprises 1.3% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cedar Fair as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

FUN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,648. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FUN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

