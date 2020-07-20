Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $7.29 Million in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 473,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000. Home Bancshares makes up about 2.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Home Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

