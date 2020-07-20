Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Invests $9.69 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,000. F5 Networks makes up 2.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $2,078,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.37. The company had a trading volume of 691,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.15.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

