Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.38. 68,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,870. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 1.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

