Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

