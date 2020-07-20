Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Evans Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $144,000.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca bought 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $33,286.68. Insiders purchased 2,532 shares of company stock worth $63,145 over the last ninety days.

Shares of EVBN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.