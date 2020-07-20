Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. 415,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $62,800.00. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

