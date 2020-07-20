Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $73,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,254 shares of company stock worth $710,883. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

